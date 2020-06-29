danbury

Death of Man Found Near Railroad Tracks in Danbury Being Investigated as Suspicious: PD

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

Danbury police are investigating what they said is a suspicious death after a man was found near railroad tracks last week.

An officer was alerted by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive man shortly before noon on Wednesday.

According to police, the unidentified man was found near the railroad tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Boulevard.

Local

Guilford 2 hours ago

Person Rescued After Falling Through Floor of Guilford Home Into Well: PD

reopening connecticut 5 hours ago

More Guidance to Be Released Today About Returning Students to School in the Fall

The man appeared to be in his late 50s, officers added. His identity has not been released.

The Danbury Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Reo at (203) 796-1600. Anonymous tips can be left at (203) 790-8477.

This article tagged under:

danburysuspicious death investigation
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us