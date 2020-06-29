Death of Man Found Near Railroad Tracks in Danbury Being Investigated as Suspicious: PD

Danbury police are investigating what they said is a suspicious death after a man was found near railroad tracks last week.

An officer was alerted by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive man shortly before noon on Wednesday.

According to police, the unidentified man was found near the railroad tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Boulevard.

The man appeared to be in his late 50s, officers added. His identity has not been released.

The Danbury Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Reo at (203) 796-1600. Anonymous tips can be left at (203) 790-8477.