Death of Man in Plainfield Ruled a Homicide

Plainfield police said the death of a 47-year-old man found in a camper in December has been ruled a homicide.

Police said they were called to a camper on the property of 75 Community Ave. for a report of an unresponsive man and the 47-year-old victim, Keith C. Coolidge Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they were treating the death as a homicide and said Tuesday that Coolidge's death has been ruled a homicide.

Police previously said they have identified a suspect and there is no threat to the public.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested a man, 37-year-old Keith T. Coolidge, on a violation of a protective order. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

