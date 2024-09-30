New Haven

Death of Manchester man in New Haven is suspicious: police

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A man from Manchester died in New Haven over the weekend and police say his death is suspicious.

Officers were flagged down at the Crown Street Garage on Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It was reported that someone had fallen from the parking garage.

Firefighters were on scene for a different incident and immediately performed lifesaving measures on the person.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The person, identified by police as a 23-year-old Manchester resident, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said his death is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed anything should contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us