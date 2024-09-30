Death of Manchester man in New Haven is suspicious: police

A man from Manchester died in New Haven over the weekend and police say his death is suspicious.

Officers were flagged down at the Crown Street Garage on Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

It was reported that someone had fallen from the parking garage.

Firefighters were on scene for a different incident and immediately performed lifesaving measures on the person.

The person, identified by police as a 23-year-old Manchester resident, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said his death is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed anything should contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.