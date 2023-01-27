Death of Student at UConn Might Have Been from Medical Emergency: UConn

A student found unresponsive in student housing at UConn in Storrs Thursday afternoon has died, according to school officials. They said the cause of the student’s death might be a medical emergency.

UConn University Safety personnel responded to a report of a medical emergency at the North residence complex at Storrs around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, according to school officials.

They found a student unresponsive in a room and UConn Fire EMTs provided emergency medical treatment until Windham Hospital paramedics arrived and the student was pronounced dead, according to UConn officials.

Preliminary indications suggest the student’s death might have been the result of a medical emergency and is not being treated as suspicious, according to a statement from UConn. The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

UConn has not released the student’s name.

Residential Life, Student Health & Wellness/ Mental Health, Human Resources, and other university offices are coordinating services for people affected by the student’s death.