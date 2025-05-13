Death of woman while in Waterbury police custody is under investigation

A woman died while in the custody of Waterbury Police Department over the weekend and her death is now being investigated by the state Office of the Inspector General.

Investigators said a 29-year-old woman was arrested on Friday near an abandoned house on Willow Street in Waterbury.

At the time of her arrest, officers searched her and said they found multiple folds of suspected narcotics, which later tested positive for heroin/fentanyl.

While checking records, police said the woman was found to be wanted on additional warrants.

She was unable to make bond and was held at the Waterbury Police Department pending a court appearance on Monday, May 12.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, the woman was monitored by Waterbury Police Department detention personnel while in police custody. On Saturday, around 9:15 a.m. she was reportedly seen to be awake.

During the woman's cell check at noon, she appeared to be sleeping.

When police checked on her again around 2:23 p.m., authorities said she was unresponsive. Medical personnel summoned by the police later pronounced her dead around 2:53 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the woman on Sunday. Her cause of death is listed as undetermined, pending the results of toxicology tests.

The investigation is active and ongoing.