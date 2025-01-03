Animal control investigating death of pregnant dog and unborn puppies in East Hartford

A pregnant dog that was abandoned in East Hartford died in labor, along with her unborn puppies, and police are trying to identify the person who left her.

Police said the micro bully-French Bulldog mix was barely breathing when she was found abandoned in a parking lot of a condominium complex on Dec. 19.

She was in what appeared to be prolonged labor and could not deliver her puppies normally, they said.

The dog died on the way to an emergency veterinarian and her puppies were also dead, police said.

The preliminary necropsy determined she had six late-term puppies.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Animal control officers are investigating.

Desmond’s Army posted that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information.