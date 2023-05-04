Debt Ceiling Budget Cuts Fuel Fears of ‘Head Start' Loss for Children in Connecticut

Thousands of children nationwide could lose access to early childhood education if the federal government makes cuts to the Head Start program as part of the debt ceiling negotiations.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says that could mean more than 2,000 children in Connecticut would be sent home from educational services, including pre-school.

Head Start has served foster, homeless and low-income children since 1965 through community organizations nationwide. In Connecticut, LULAC in New Haven and East Haven has been available to families for 30 years.

Parents, staff and DeLauro pointed out how difficult cuts would be to families.

“Across the country, 200,000 kids will lose access to head start,” DeLauro said. “In Connecticut, the proposal will eliminate the opportunity for 2,200 from going to class or having access to childcare as well.”

The cuts to government programs were included in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposed budget, offered in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. He called the bill a “clear plan for a responsible debt limit increase.”

President Biden will meet with congressional leaders next week on the budget.

But some say the cuts to Head Start could be a devastating move for the economy and local families who rely on the childcare and education. LULAC Head Start Executive Director Mikyle Byrd-Vaughn says without childcare, children could be left in front of the TV for hours or in an unsafe environment.

“So, we really look at the impact of keeping children safe, developing them,” said LULAC Head Start Director Mikyle Byrd-Vaughn. “But also, that family unit. Making sure that family has the resources and success to support and to achieve their own goals.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy introduced legislation on Wednesday in the on-going debt ceiling negotiations.

Parents praised how the program has helped their children deal with stress, become potty-trained and learn to read and write before graduating to kindergarten.

“One thing we like, they were very kind and nurturing to him,” said Angelica Morman, a parent of three children in Head Start. “And anything that I needed or was cautious about, they were very willing, step by step.”

The debt ceiling deadline is June 1, and parents and workers in the state hope their family network can continue giving children the educational start they need.

“You create lifelong learners in our communities, starting from as early as eight weeks,” DeLauro said. “And getting off to a good start this a child's birth right.”

“LULAC is not just a daycare. LULAC is the place where parents have trust in teachers,” said teacher Iris Rodriguez.