Decades-long Veterans Day tradition continues at Iwo Jima Memorial in Newington

On Veterans Day, dozens of people came together to honor veterans at the National Iwo Jima Memorial in Newington.

It was a tradition that began almost 30 years ago, thanks to a man named Dr. George Gentile.

Gentile survived the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II and, along with other survivors, helped build the National Iwo Jima Memorial that stands tall today in Newington.

"It's the only monument in the world built by battle survivors," said Raymond Carrier, president of the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation. "It's also the only monument in the world that has rocks from Mount Suribachi, under the Marines' feet, black sand from the beaches of Iwo Jima built into the base."

Carrier is one of the monument's caretakers and a U.S. Marine veteran. He said Veterans Day is all about honoring and remembering those who answered the call to serve.

That's exactly what eighth graders from John Wallace Middle School did through poetry, letters, music, and art.

"I feel like it's a day of happiness but of mourning also," said eighth grader Jian Faliz.

Gentile started this ceremony with the school in 1995, the same year the National Iwo Jima Memorial Park opened. The memorial was built in honor of the more than 6,000 Americans who lost their lives in this battle.

The names of the 100 Connecticut men who died are also inscribed on the monument. One hundred flags are flown at the park to commemorate their sacrifice.

"Anytime we can get children to come to the park and honor those veterans that died there in Iwo Jima, they're learning our history," said Carrier.

John Wallace Middle School Principal Daniel Dias said he's proud to see this tradition continue and teach the community to never forget those who sacrificed and served.

"Oftentimes my favorite part is the end of the ceremony where our students will shake the hands of the veterans here and have that personal connection to the individuals that fought for our freedom," said Dias.