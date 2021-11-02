Decision 2021: Election Results in Some of CT's Key Races

Last year's presidential election brought with it historic voting turnout rates in Connecticut. While much lower turnout is expected for tonight's elections, the Secretary of the State reminds everyone that your vote carries even more weight at home.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and then the wait for results begins. We are watching some key races across the state tonight. For more Connecticut election results, click here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Guilford

Guilford’s Board of Education race has become a highly contested election with 11 candidates hoping to have a say in the direction of the school district’s future. There are five Democratic and Independent candidates competing to be a part of the town's Board of Education.

One key issue they have to grapple with - critical race theory and how American history is being taught in school. It's important to note that the town's superintendent said the theory is not being taught in school, but that the district has worked for years on social justice and equity initiative.

As of 7 p.m., voter turnout was around 50%.

New Britain

In New Britain, four-term incumbent Republican Mayor Erin Stewart faces a challege from Democratic State Rep. Bobby Sanchez.

As of 7 p.m., voter turnout was around 23%.

New Haven

In New Haven, incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker is trying to keep his seat against John Carlson, the first Republican to run for mayor in the Elm City in 14 years.

Voters in many shoreline communities headed to the polls to vote in municipal elections.

Stamford

The race for mayor in Stamford involves a famous name - former MLB manager Bobby Valentine is running as an unaffiliated candidate against Rep. Caroline Simmons, a Democrat. The rhetoric between the two has gotten contentious.

As of 7 p.m. voter turnout was around 25%.

West Haven

In what’s been sometimes a heated race for West Haven mayor, Democrat Nancy Rossi is fighting to keep her job against Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen.

The race is under extra scrutiny after allegations came out of fraudulent activity involving federal Covid-19 money which led to the arrest of a former city worker and State Representative Michael DiMassa. As of 7 p.m., voter turnout was around 24%.