DEEP and Local Firefighters Being Deployed to Fight California Wildfires

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is preparing to send a 10-person group of trained wildland firefighters to help the U.S. Forest Service in fighting California wildfires.

The decision comes after a request for a national wildfire response on Friday morning.

The group of firefighters will deploy to the Moduc National Forest area in northeastern California, according to DEEP.

The group includes two DEEP staff members: Western Conn. Fire Control Officer Amy Burgess and Environmental Analyst with DEEP's Fisheries Division Justin Wiggins. One crew member is a State of Rhode Island forestry employee and the rest of the group are private-sector firefighters.

The U.S. Forest Service operates a program that trains personnel from other parts of the nation to assist Connecticut in the event of a fire emergency or other natural disaster in return for the support of personnel when needed, according to DEEP.

Crew members have to complete a rigorous training program and participate in an annual physical work capacity test and refresher, DEEP said.

The deployment will be for 21 to 29 days including travel time.