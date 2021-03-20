hiking challenge

DEEP Announces Hiking Challenge for Start of Spring

The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has announced a hiking challenge for the start of Spring on Saturday.

The "Sky's the Limit Hiking Challenge" calls participants to explore bridges, footbridges and boardwalks on 20 trails within various state parks and forests, officials said.

Anyone who completes the challenge will receive a "Sky's the Limit" hiking staff medallion and certificate to commemorate the accomplishment, challenge organizers said.

For hiking all 20 locations, 50 people will receive a hand-carved hiking staff, they added. Names will be drawn on January 1, 2022, from anyone who completes the 20 designated hikes. All entries are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.

"Sky’s the Limit is a great way to explore Connecticut’s state parks and forests while joining others in a friendly challenge to visit all 20 locations handpicked by those who know the parks best – the staff of our state parks system,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

The 2021 Sky's the Limit Hiking Challenges include:

  1. Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill 
  2. Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford 
  3. Silver Sands State Park in Milford 
  4. Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison 
  5. Black Rock State Park in Torrington 
  6. Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth 
  7. Collis P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown & Redding 
  8. Southford Falls State Park in Oxford 
  9. Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford 
  10. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown 
  11. Peoples State Forest in Barkhamsted 
  12. Ferry Landing State Park (DEEP Marine Headquarters) in Old Lyme 
  13. Kent Falls State Park in Kent 
  14. Cockaponset State Forest in Chester & Haddam 
  15. Sherwood Island State Park in Westport 
  16. Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam 
  17. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury 
  18. Salmon River State Forest in Colchester 
  19. Osbornedale State Park in Derby 
  20. Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme 

The challenge began in 2015 to promote hiking in the state parks and forests.

You can post your photos on social media using the hashtags #CSTL2021 or #CTStateParks.

For more information on the Sky's the Limit Hiking Challenge, click here.

Participants are urged to remember to practice safe social distancing, keep a minimum of six feet distance from other people and wear your mask when passing near other people.

