DEEP Announces Hiking Challenge for Start of Spring

The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has announced a hiking challenge for the start of Spring on Saturday.

The "Sky's the Limit Hiking Challenge" calls participants to explore bridges, footbridges and boardwalks on 20 trails within various state parks and forests, officials said.

Anyone who completes the challenge will receive a "Sky's the Limit" hiking staff medallion and certificate to commemorate the accomplishment, challenge organizers said.

For hiking all 20 locations, 50 people will receive a hand-carved hiking staff, they added. Names will be drawn on January 1, 2022, from anyone who completes the 20 designated hikes. All entries are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.

"Sky’s the Limit is a great way to explore Connecticut’s state parks and forests while joining others in a friendly challenge to visit all 20 locations handpicked by those who know the parks best – the staff of our state parks system,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

The 2021 Sky's the Limit Hiking Challenges include:

The challenge began in 2015 to promote hiking in the state parks and forests.

You can post your photos on social media using the hashtags #CSTL2021 or #CTStateParks.

Participants are urged to remember to practice safe social distancing, keep a minimum of six feet distance from other people and wear your mask when passing near other people.