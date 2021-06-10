DEEP Bans Alcohol at 6 State Parks and Forests This Summer

Alcohol will be banned at six state parks and forests this summer in an effort to cut down on complaints, property damage and other issues at a time when more people are enjoying Connecticut’s outdoor spaces.

CT State Parks and Forests Where Alcohol Is Banned This Summer

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has re-imposed what it called temporary alcohol bans, effective immediately, until Aug 25 at these locations:

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper Section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, as well as the portion of Pachaug State Forest, within 500 yards inland from the Beach Pond shoreline.

DEEP said that during summers of late, including last year, bigger crowds have sought out the locations, alcohol has been consumed and that has led to more complaints, property damage, trespassing, and other issues.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner for Environmental Conservation, said in a statement. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”