DEEP Bans Alcohol at Billings Lake Boat Launch Area for 90 Days

The state is banning alcohol at the Billings Lake Boat Launch area in North Stonington, effective immediately and for the next 90 days, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said they are banning alcohol because of people trespassing and illegally accessing off-trail areas on private property and State Forest land, littering and more.

Since last June, DEEP Environmental Conservation Officers and the Connecticut State Police have responded to several incidents of disorderly conduct as well as assaults at the boat ramp and adjacent properties and many of the incidents involved drinking alcohol, according to DEEP.

DEEP said this applies to the Billings Lake Boat Launch out to private property south and west of the launch and extends north and east to a portion of Pachaug State Forest and signs have been posted.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation, said in a statement. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”