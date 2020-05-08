DEEP Extends Campgrounds & Campsites Closures

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced that campgrounds and campsites will closed through June 12 amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement released Thursday, the department said they are monitoring public health guidance and determining any operational changes that will be necessary to safely reopen camping.

All new camping and cabin reservations has been suspended for the 2020 season until further notice, according to DEEP officials.

Customers with current reservations will be refunded in full.

DEEP is not certain if additional closures to the camping season will be warranted at this time but said they will work to carry out their mission and provide services while keeping both the public and our workforce safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.