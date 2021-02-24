DEEP Hiring for Seasonal Jobs

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is hiring for seasonal jobs and encourages people from diverse backgrounds to apply.

“Increasing the diversity of DEEP is a top priority at the agency, and this is one of the ways we can do that,” Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation Mason Trumble said in a statement. “Seasonal opportunities are a great way to ignite interests that can lead to a career in the outdoors, or even discover a passion for something that you never knew you had. We hope you’ll consider joining us!”

DEEP said the majority of the positions are at various state parks and forests and the positions include lifeguards, seasonal park rangers, maintenance workers, interpretive guides, seasonal Environmental Conservation Officers and more.

Some seasonal employees also assist DEEP professional staff in research projects for forestry, fisheries and wildlife management, according to the department.

The recruiting efforts include outreach to schools and a virtual career fair.

For more information and to see the opportunities, go to the DEEP Seasonal Employment page here.