DEEP Identifies Candlewood Lake Drowning Victim

State officials Thursday identified the person who was recovered from Candlewood Lake Tuesday as a 20-yar-old man from Bridgeport.

Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio was the person who went missing in Candlewood lake while swimming near Chicken Rock, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Rescue crews responded to Candlewood Lake around 7:15 p.m. Friday after the Rodrigues Pio went underwater and did not emerge.

His death is being treated as an accidental drowning, according to DEEP.

