Bear Euthanized After Biting 74-Year-Old Woman in Avon: DEEP

A bear bit a 74-year-old woman as she was walking her dog in Avon Friday and the bear has been euthanized.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Environmental Conservation Police, wildlife biologists and Avon police officers responded to the black bear attack Friday morning.

A woman was walking her dog on a leash along Berkshire Crossing Road when a female black bear approached her and bit her arm and leg.

DEEP said the woman was taken to a local hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The bear that bit the woman was 12 years old and had three yearlings with her, according to DEEP.

They said the yearlings were just about ready to go out on their own and were no longer dependent on the mother.

It’s too early to determine what caused the bear to attack, but DEEP said bears view dogs like they see wild predators and it was also trash collection day, so food that could have attracted bears was present.

This week alone, DEEP said, it responded to multiple reports of bear-home entries and had to euthanize a bear in Salisbury that had entered multiple homes.

The bear that bit the woman was 12 years old and had three yearlings with her, according to DEEP.

They said the yearlings were just about ready to go out on their own and were no longer dependent on the mother.

DEEP urges people to be aware of bears and to avoid leaving out food sources that could attract them. They also urge people to scare bears out of your yard so they do not feel comfortable near people.

Living With Bears in Connecticut

DEEP has some recommendations about living among bears.

Manage your garbage and other things that could attract bears

Keep barbecue grills clean

Avoid leaving pet food outside

Remove all traces of bird food from late March through November

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, leave it alone, give it an escape route, keep dogs leashed and don't get close in an attempt to get a better look or take a photo

Scare away bears that are around your home or looking for food. Work toward preventing troubling bear behavior before it starts.

Learn more here.

How to Report a Bear Sighting in Connecticut

You can report a bear through the DEEP website. Learn more here.