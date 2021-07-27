DEEP Issues Air Quality Alert for Parts of Conn. Due to Western Wildfires

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for parts of Connecticut due to the western wildfires.

Officials said there are elevated levels of fine particles in the air. The levels are ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy levels throughout all of Connecticut except for Litchfield County through 11 p.m.

Fire departments in Connecticut received dozens of 911 calls Monday about the haze being created by smoke from western wildfires.

The smoke plume from the western wildfires that passed over Connecticut produced unhealthy fine particle levels (PM2.5) across the entire state yesterday and those particles became trapped in the lower atmosphere overnight, according to DEEP. Those fine particles have been slow to disperse today.

DEEP is encouraging residents to limit outdoor activities through 11 p.m.