air quality alert

DEEP Issues Air Quality Alert for Parts of Conn. Due to Western Wildfires

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for parts of Connecticut due to the western wildfires.

Officials said there are elevated levels of fine particles in the air. The levels are ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy levels throughout all of Connecticut except for Litchfield County through 11 p.m.

Fire departments in Connecticut received dozens of 911 calls Monday about the haze being created by smoke from western wildfires.

Local

5 to Watch 1 hour ago

5 to Watch: Dolson Goes For Gold; Old Lyme Rowers Look to Advance

New Britain 2 hours ago

Teens in Stolen Car Hit Police Cruiser in New Britain: Mayor's Office

The smoke plume from the western wildfires that passed over Connecticut produced unhealthy fine particle levels (PM2.5) across the entire state yesterday and those particles became trapped in the lower atmosphere overnight, according to DEEP. Those fine particles have been slow to disperse today.

DEEP is encouraging residents to limit outdoor activities through 11 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

air quality alertDEEPwestern wildfires
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us