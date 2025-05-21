DEEP issues summer alcohol ban at several state recreation areas

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has imposed temporary alcohol bans at nince state recreation areas.

The ban took effect Wednesday and will continue through Monday, Aug. 18.

DEEP said the measure will help ensure safety and reduce illegal activity at the parks.

“Enacting this measure will help ensure the safety of others and promote an atmosphere in our Connecticut State Parks and Forests which is enjoyable and meaningful to residents of all ages,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a release.

The nine locations have seen increased crowds and alcohol consumption in recent years during the summer, according to DEEP. That has led to more incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, tresspass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities, according to DEEP.

The locations where the ban is now in effect are: