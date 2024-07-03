DEEP issues water safety warning ahead of July 4th celebrations

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is sending a message to parents and beachgoers: stay safe in the water and keep an eye on your kids.

“Last year we made 13 water rescues,” says DEEP Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini. “Responded to 13 major medicals, searched for over 23 loss persons and did 141 first aid contacts.”

She says this year DEEP will have 100 lifeguards across eight beaches in the state, but parents should still keep an eye on their children.

“Over 2,500 people drown each year,” said Greater Waterbury YMCA CEO Jim O’Rourke. “Unfortunately, the majority of those are Black and Brown children.”

Over the last three years, DEEP says it has distributed $1.5 million in funding to the Connecticut Institute for Families, the Boys and Girls Club of New Britian and the YMCA to provide free swim lessons to underprivileged kids throughout the state.

“It is so important that we make sure that they have the opportunities to have swim lessons,” said O’Rourke. “To feel safe around the water, to enjoy these incredible parks, but also know that they will go home at the end of the day.”

Eleven YMCAs across the state took part of this program over the last two years. O’Rourke says collectively they have taught 4,462 kids how to swim, which accounts for over 6,000 free swimming lessons.

Stew Leonard Jr. says teaching kids how to swim is critical.

“Everybody is having fun and they’re out, but there’s dangers out there,” he said Wednesday morning at Blackrock State Park. “The best defense is education, and you can start your child at six months.”

Leonard Jr.’s nearly two-year-old son tragical passed away 30 years ago after drowning in a pool. He retold the story, urging parents to watch their kids closely in the water.

“When you’re around the pool with the children, be careful about distractions, and the big one is obviously your cell phone,” he said.

“I challenge parents out there, that you are the first lifeguard,” said O’Rourke. “We want to ensure that all our kids all come home on the Fourth of July as well as every single day.”

Battistini says the best way to protect yourself and your kids is to: