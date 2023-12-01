Portland

DEEP makes arrest in boating accident that left 1 dead, several others injured in Portland

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they have arrested a man in connection to a boating accident that left one dead and several others injured in Portland last year.

Officials said they arrested Kerry Sheltra, 55, for his role in the deadly single-vessel boat accident. It happened on July 10, 2022 just north of Petzold's Marina.

There were eight people on board the boat, two of which were minors between the ages of six and 12. Officials said the boat collided with the shoreline, causing one death, two serious life-altering injuries and three other non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the man that died is unknown. DEEP said all eight passengers were ejected from the boat due to the impact of the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sheltra, who is from Rocky Hill, was arrested on manslaughter charges Friday. He also faces charges for second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to police.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Investigators did not provide any additional information about what led to Sheltra's arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

Local

real estate 43 mins ago

Homeownership trends: New data shows areas of concerns in CT

New Milford 3 hours ago

Fire destroys New Milford home

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PortlandDEEPConnecticut RiverDepartment of Energy and Environmental protection
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us