DEEP Opens Some Inland Swim Areas and Recreational Areas

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the reopening of eight inland swim areas and recreation areas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're pleased to be providing a reopening of swimming at many of our inland state parks beginning this weekend," said Katie Dykes, commissioner of DEEP.

The inland state parks reopening this weekend for swimming are:

Stratton Brook State Park - Simsbury

Wharton Brook State Park - Wallingford

Day Pond State Park - Colchester

Gay City State Park - Hebron

Chatfield Hollow State Park - Killingworth

Black Rock State Park - Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park - Griswold

Lake Waramaug State Park - Kent

In addition, Dykes said Seaside State Park in Waterford will be reopening. Those locations will be opened from 8:00 a.m. to sunset.

Ryan and Henry Burns decided to get out early this morning and enjoy some quality time together at Statton Brooke State Park.

"It's great, it's really nice that they're been able to open it up," said Burns. "We live right around the corner and wanted to enjoy the water."

The duo is one of many families taking advantage of a recent decision by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to open eight state parks.

"We were going to go to the shore but everything is closed," said Kay Christopher, an inland beachgoer.

The prime reason why DEEP is encouraging residents to head to some of the inland beaches to avoid crowds while also following state guidelines.

"We believe folks who can't make the drive to the shoreline will find that these inland beaches are a great option to stay safe," said Katie Dykes, Commissioner of DEEP.