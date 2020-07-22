DEEP Recovers Body of Teenager Who Went Missing While Helping Save Siblings

The body of a missing 17-year-old man who went missing in the Connecticut River while trying to save his siblings was recovered Wednesday morning, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported.

DEEP did not provide any additional information about where the teenager was found.

Khailon Rivers went missing just before 5 p.m. Monday after entering the water near Haddam Meadows State Park to help two younger siblings in distress, DEEP said.

"We extend our condolences to the Rivers family in their loss," said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Col. Chris Lewis in a statement. "We commend the multiple responding agencies for their immediate and robust assistance in the search and recovery effort."

Middletown resident William Davis told NBC Connecticut earlier this week that his son went under the water while trying to rescue his younger brothers, who were in trouble.

“It was just a freak accident, man. You know, he saved his brothers. He was a hero," Davis said.

"I know my two little ones are safe because of their brother," he added.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and searched extensively near a sandbar, but did not find the teen. The spot has proved dangerous in the past, and there have been at least two drownings in the past decade.

Will Healey, a spokesperson for DEEP, said there are a lot of "unseen hazards' in the river, including roots and rocks and the current can be strong.

"The river can be a very treacherous place to swim,": he said. "... We urge caution at any state overseen water body, but particularly in the river."