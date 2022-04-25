DEEP Reminds Hunters to Harvest Safely As Spring Turkey Season Begins

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental protection (DEEP) is reminding people to hunt safely as the 42nd spring wild turkey hunting season starts.

Running from April 27 through May 28, spring turkey hunting hours occur one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Hunters can harvest a total of five bearded turkeys, regardless of whether they are on state or private land. Specific state and private land bag limits no longer apply, according to the DEEP.

“Our mixed hardwood forests and adjacent agricultural lands offer ideal habitat and plentiful forage, which in combination provide for quality turkey hunting,” said Michael Gregonis, Wild Turkey Program Biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division in a news release.

If on private land, the DEEP reminds hunters that written landowner permission on forms provided by DEEP is required.

All turkeys harvested must be tagged and reported to DEEP within 24 hours either online or by calling 1-877-337-4868.

In addition, hunters should stay safe outdoors and be aware of others using public lands where hunting may occur.

Recommended safety precautions include being familiar with your hunting area, being sure of their target and what is beyond it, and avoiding wearing the colors red, white, blue, and black as they can be mistaken as a turkey.

According to the DEEP, wild turkeys are found in many Connecticut woods with a total of 1,247 bearded turkeys harvested last spring season.