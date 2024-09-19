DEEP reports record-high number of bears entering homes in Conn. this year

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is urging residents to be mindful of bears after nearly 70 home entries were reported this year.

So far this year, there has been a record-high 68 documented home entries by bears. Officials also cite an incident where a bear bit a resident in Cheshire in July and was ultimately euthanized.

Conflicts with bears have tripled in recent years, according to DEEP, and they've been spotted in all of the state's 169 cities and towns.

Authorities say that given the increasing rate of human-bear conflicts this year, residents should take steps to be vigilant and avoid any unnecessary interactions.

Bears become very active as they look to maximize their food intake during the fall months, in preparation for hibernation. DEEP said bears forage for calorie-packed snacks for up to 20 hours a day.

During the fall months, bears forage for nuts and berries, amounting to about 20,000 calories a day. This is about 10 times more calories than they typically consume.

"Fortunately, Connecticut's landscape provides plenty of natural food for bears. However, just one bird feeder full of black oil sunflower seed or one garbage container with leftovers can reward a bear with a day's worth of calories for less than an hour's work," DEEP officials said in a statement.

Officials say that when black bears consume human-associated food such as birdseed, trash or pet food on a regular basis, they become comfortable around people and associate humans with food. As the bear population continues to grow and as they become more accustomed to human food, conflicts with people will continue to rise.

“Bears lose their natural fear of people when they eat food from trash, birdfeeders, grills, or other human sources; causing them to spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, creating public safety risks and increases the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles,” Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife division director, said.

If you encounter a bear, officials say you should make your presence known by yelling or making other loud noises. You should never try to get closer and if a bear doesn't retreat, you should slowly walk away.

If a bear approaches you, DEEP says you should shout, wave your arms and throw sticks or rocks.

“While the number of human-bear conflicts varies from year to year, the overall trend from the past five years shows a dramatic increase, and this year’s record-breaking number of home entries is especially concerning from a safety perspective,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

DEEP says the most important step to keep bears away is to remove food attractants such as bird seed and unsecured garbage.

If a bear appears to be aggressive, you can contact DEEP's 24-hour dispatch center at 860-424-3333.

DEEP said you should report any bear sightings here. You can also email the Wildlife Division.