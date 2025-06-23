North Canaan

DEEP responds to report of bear attack in North Canaan

DEEP

Members of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the report of a bear attack in North Canaan on Monday morning.

According to DEEP, a man got between a bear and his dog just before 6 a.m.

The bear and its cubs wandered onto the man's propery, DEEP said. They said there were birdfeeders being used on the property.

The man sustained some scratches on his chest, but declined medical treatment.

DEEP officials want to remind people that outdoor food sources, such as bird seed, garbage, pet food, chicken coops, and even grills can lure bears into yards. Bears that gain access to human-associated food often become conditioned to return for the food and they can lose their natural fear of people.

Click here for more information on reducing the likelihood of bear conflicts and what to do if you encounter a bear.

