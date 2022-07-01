Deep River Community Rallies Behind Family After Alleged Attack on Child

Dozens of people came out with signs to show support for a local family after seeing video they described as alarming.

In the clip, you can see 48-year-old Jameson Chapman yelling, and at times cursing, at an 11-year-old.

At another location and in a separate clip, Chapman pushes the bike the 11-year-old is on and the child falls to the ground. Connecticut State police arrested Chapman for risk of injury, breach of peace and assault.

“I had such a visceral reaction. I felt like I was punched in the gut,” said Desiree Dominique, the child’s mom.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dominique said her son is shaken by the incident and that he had some scrapes and bruises.

“They were very minor physical injuries. It’s not the physical injuries that I’m concerned about,” Dominique said.

Dominique and others believe what happened stemmed from racism. So people in the community decided to join together and say there’s no place for that in Deep River.

“All of us have some responsibility to do something about this and make the world better,” said resident John Cunningham.

Submitted photo

“I think it’s really, really important to stand against any kind of hate, particularly racism,” said resident Marta Werner.

Dominique said she’s grateful for the support. A local business said they’re raising money to support anti-racism programs.

“It’s another reminder of this is still a problem. This is still a problem, and we have to do something about it,” said Kimberly Taylor, who lives in Middletown and works at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River.

Starting on Saturday, Taylor said people who donate any amount at The Nest Coffee House will get a paper hand that people can put their names on. She said the coffee house will cover their walls with the purchased paper hands and all proceeds will go to Tri Town Youth and Family Services for those anti-racism programs.

NBC Connecticut was unable to find a way to contact Chapman’s attorney for comment.