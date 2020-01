A 16-year-old Deep River girl who had been missing for nearly a month has been found safe in Oklahoma.

Katherine Konrad disappeared after being dropped off at school on Dec. 20 and state police said they believed she left with a 22-year-old man.

State police said police in Miami, Oklahoma contacted them at 4:46 a.m. Friday and told them that they had located Konrad.

***UPDATE***On 01/17/20 at approximately 0446 hours Troop F was contacted by Miami, OK Police Department and advised... Posted by Connecticut State Police-Troop F Westbrook on Friday, January 17, 2020

She is safe and police said her family has been notified.