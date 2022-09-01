Deep River Teen Taken Into Custody for Alleged Hate Speech Left on Town Message Board

A 17-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly leaving a message of hate written on the Deep River town message board in June, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials conducted a months-long investigation into the "vulgar, racist message" posted on the sign board at Devitt Field.

A resident alerted the town to the message and it was immediately removed. Town officials didn't specify what the message said.

The sign board is located at the intersection of Main Street and Southworth Street and it consists of unsecured letters that can be readily affixed to the sign, according to police.

State Rep. Christine Palm (D-36th district) previously said the message contained two racial epithets.

State police reviewed forensic evidence, video footage and conducted witness interviews, ultimately issuing a summons for the teen's alleged involvement in the incident, authorities said.

The teen faces charges including breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race. Police said the teen was released into their parent's custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.