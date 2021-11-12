DEEP To Introduce Home Weatherization Program

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) aims to help locals weatherize their homes with a new program.

The Weatherization Barriers Remediation Program is a new project the DEEP has introduced, which aim is to address the safety hazards that prevent the completion of residential weatherization.

According to the DEEP, weatherization is a way to improve energy efficiency while also maintaining healthy living conditions in a residential home.

However, many Connecticut residents are unable to weatherize their homes due to health and safety hazards such as mold and asbestos.

“For too long, many residents have been unable to properly weatherize their homes and realize the benefits of participation in the state’s energy efficiency programs, due to health and safety barriers,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a press release.

The DEEP is currently seeking a program operator for this project, whose role will be to connect low-income families with mitigation services that will improve the safety and efficacy of their homes.

“DEEP’s Bureau of Energy and Technology Policy has been hard at work laying the groundwork to establish this program, and we’re beyond excited to be at this step in the process, ready to identify the right entity/entities to administer the program, and start removing these barriers to participation," said Dykes.

The DEEP encourages those interested in applying to attend their RFP Conference on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. to learn more about the program.