DEEP to Open Summer Camping Season in July

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced camping will open for the summer season beginning July 8.

Campers at DEEP campgrounds with RVs will be able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1, with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8.

Anyone with reservations before these dates will receive refunds, according to DEEP.

People who wish to make reservations can do so online beginning on June 20.

DEEP said they are working to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance. This includes hiring and training staff to clean bathrooms and other facilities to standards set in place by health officials, wearing the required protective gear and making necessary changes to camp office buildings.

“It is important that our state offer as many outdoor opportunities as possible for people to enjoy, provided we can do so safely,” Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “I am especially appreciative of the hard work by our parks staff to get ready for the camping season – there are many steps needed this year to keep our staff and the public safe, and our team will be working hard leading up to the July 8 opening to ensure a positive and safe visitor experience."