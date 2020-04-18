DEEP Urges Residents to Follow Social Distancing Guidelines At State Boat Launches

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is urging Connecticut residents to follow social distancing guidelines as warmer weather approaches and the demand for use of boat launches increases.

DEEP is urging the following:

Gatherings of people at state boat launches must be limited to no more than five people.

Maintaining a six-foot distance from others must be followed at all times.

Boaters should depart the ramp area as quickly as possible when launching or retrieving their boat.

Boat occupants should be cohabiting family members only.

Recreate locally by exploring new boating spots that are close to home rather than traveling to populated sites.

If a boat launch appears to be crowded, consider visiting a different boat launch or returning at a different time or day.

Wear gloves and other personal protective equipment and practice proper social distancing when using public equipment such as gas pumps or pump out facilities.

Parking in state boat launches is only for boating, fishing or wildlife observation.

“Boating or paddling can provide a refreshing outdoor escape during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DEEP Boating Division Director Peter Francis said. “We know our boating community is passionate about getting on the water and we want to ensure they can recreate safely.”

Anyone coming to Connecticut, including by boat, are strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

DEEP manages 117 boat launches across the state where users can launch their boats with no fee.

DEEP said they will continue to monitor the use of the launches and may adjust public access to these facilities, if necessary, in order to ensure the safety of the public and employees.