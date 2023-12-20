DEEP warns drivers to be careful of moose spotted in Windsor Locks

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is warning residents to look out for a moose that appears to be lingering in the Route 91 and 20 area of Windsor Locks.

DEEP said the young male moose has been spotted several times in the past few weeks.

"As more drivers take to the road for the holiday season, we would like to remind them to take extra caution in this area around dawn and dusk​," a DEEP spokesperson said.

Authorities said drivers should slow down on roadways, especially at dusk and dawn when moose are most active. You should also drive defensively and look high for eye shine. Moose are taller than deer and less likely to reflect headlights.

You also shouldn't approach moose, DEEP warns that they can be unpredictable and aggressive. They say you should give them space and don't try to drive around them.

If you encounter a moose, deer or bear on the road, you should report it to EnCon police at 860-424-3333.