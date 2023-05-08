DEEP Warns Drivers to Watch Out for Moose Near Highways After Recent Sighting

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning drivers to watch out for moose after one was spotted in close proximity to two highways in the state.

Officials said a moose was spotted in the area of Routes 63 and 73 in Watertown, which is about five miles away from Interstate 84 and Route 8.

Drivers are told to use extra caution and look out for moose, especially when driving in the early morning and evening hours.

Connecticut's moose population is only about 100, according to DEEP, but the large animals can pose a serious threat to public safety if they wander onto roads or highways.

Moose are most active at dusk and dawn and due to their darker color and height, may make them more difficult for drivers to see, DEEP said in a release. Because moose stand much taller than deer, their eyes may not reflect headlights like with deer.

Car collisions with moose are 30 times more likely to end with a person being killed compared to car/deer collisions, DEEP said.

During the spring, young moose may travel larger distances while looking for new places to inhabit, according to DEEP.

If you spot a moose near a major highway, such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, DEEP asks that you report the sighting to its Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333. Moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP's online database here.

DEEP warns that no one should ever approach a moose. While they appear docile and are generally afraid of people, moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They can also become unpredictable if they wander into populated areas. You can find more information on moose in Connecticut here.