DEEP warns of fewer lifeguards at state beaches over Labor Day weekend

Summer is winding down and the number of lifeguards at state park swimming areas will be reduced over Labor Day weekend, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP will have lifeguards on duty at Rocky Neck State Park and Hammonasset Beach State Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the long weekend, but other designated swimming areas will not have lifeguards on duty.

After Labor Day no lifeguards will be on duty at any of the state park swimming areas as many leave their positions to return to school.

DEEP tested water quality at state park swim areas earlier this week and said all 20 are open for Labor Day weekend except for the Indian Well State Park swim area.

It will remain closed for the rest of the season because of the damage the Aug. 18 storms did to swim lines and anchors.

“We urge you to stay vigilant and watch your family members while in the water Labor Day weekend as lifeguards will be reduced at Rocky Neck and Hammonasset. Remember to stay within designated swimming areas, watch your children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.