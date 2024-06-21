Deer plays through at 9th hole during Round 1 of Travelers Championship

A pair of golfers got quite a surprise during the first round at the Travelers Championship on Thursday.

Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam were lining up their putts on the 9th green at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell when a deer came out of nowhere and darted across the green.

The area around the 9th green is surrounded by fencing and the deer quickly realized it had nowhere to go.

The animal made a quick u-turn and headed back down the fairway of the par 4 towards the 9th tee.

It's not clear where the deer ended up. The TPC River Highlands has homes built throughout the course but is also heavily wooded in some areas along the Connecticut River.

Putnam went on to make a birdie on the hole. Grillo made par.