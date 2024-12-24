Deer trapped on ice at reservoir in West Hartford rescued by firefighters

A deer that was trapped on ice at a reservoir in West Hartford was rescued by firefighters on Christmas Eve.

Dispatchers received a call from the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) police around 9:15 a.m. about a citizen who saw a deer through the ice at Reservoir #6 on Albany Avenue.

When firefighters and animal control responded, they found the deer alive and close to shore.

A few firefighters put on water/ice rescue suits and approached the deer.

When they were closer, fire officials said it became clear the deer was not through the ice, but couldn't stand up.

The animal was rescued and was brought to the animal control officer that determined the deer could be released. It then took off into the woods.

No injuries were reported.