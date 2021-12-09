Defense, Prosecutors Make Closing Arguments in Griswold Triple Murder Trial

Attorneys made their closing arguments Thursday in a triple murder trial that has spanned nearly a month. During their arguments, attorneys for both sides urged jurors to review all evidence carefully as they decide the fate of Sergio Correa.

Correa, 30, is facing 14 charges, including arson and murder, for crimes that date back to December of 2017. The Hartford man is accused of killing three members of the Lindquist family: Kenneth, Janet and their son Matthew. He is also accused of setting their home and car on fire and robbing the family's home.

The defense and prosecution each had 90 minutes for closing arguments.

In his closing argument, Stephen Carney, state's attorney, walked jurors through the evidence including cell phone records, eye witness accounts, and testimony from detectives. He asked the jury to focus on the "hallmarks of veracity" that he believes would lead them to finding Sergio Correa guilty.

"Use your common sense," Carney told jurors. "When you look at this evidence calmly and rationally, with a healthy dose of common sense, you will come to one conclusion and that is that the defendant is guilty."

Following the prosecution team, one of Correa's defense attorneys, Joseph Lopez, asked jurors to focus on the "hallmarks of dishonesty" in the case. Lopez reminded jurors that they do not dispute that the crimes happened, but they do dispute who is responsible.

Lopez called into question one of the state's eye witnesses, Ruth Correa. Ruth, Sergio's adoptive sister, said she was with her brother in Griswold when the murders happened. She is also charged, but entered into a 40-year plea deal in exchange for her testimony. She testified against her brother earlier in the trial.

Lopez asked jurors multiple times to consider if they can trust Ruth Correa.

"How mad is Ruth? How hurt is Ruth?" said Lopez. "You really have to scrutinize her testimony very carefully. Is she credible? Is she the kind of person that can connect the dots. Is this someone who can reach a beyond a reasonable doubt?"

Prosecutors maintained that the sister's allegations do hold up and pointed out other key evidence in their case, including records from Sergio Correa's cellphone.

"Information that [Ruth] gave to you regarding the defendant and the 14 allegations that we have made against him, hold up to scrutiny," said Carney.

The jury will begin deliberating once the judge has finished reading jury instructions.

Sergio Correa is charged with one count of murder with special circumstances, three counts of murder, one count of murder in the commission of an arson, three counts of murder in commission of a felony, arson, burglary, home invasion, and robbery.

If convicted, he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.