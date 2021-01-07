DeLauro Announces Review of Law Enforcement Response to U.S. Capitol Riot

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03), the new House Appropriations Committee chair, announced Thursday that the committee will conduct a review of the law enforecement response during Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The House Appropriations Committee oversees the budget for the U.S. Capitol Police.

DeLauro released a joint statement with House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan (D-OH).

“The coup attempt at the Capitol yesterday was instigated by President Trump and responsibility for the violence rests with him and his supporters who ransacked the People’s House. However, the breach of the Capitol raises serious questions about what law enforcement did and what they should have done differently.We recognize the bravery of the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers who protected Members and essential workers in the Capitol Complex yesterday. At the same time, it is obvious that there was a severe systemic failure in securing the building’s perimeter and in the response once the building was breached," the statement read.

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, vandalizing the building, ransacking offices, and breaching the Senate chamber.

One woman was shot by law enforcement inside the Capitol building and later died. Three others died of medical emergencies during the chaos, according to police.