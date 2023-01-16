Delta Sigma Theta Hosts MLK Scholarship Breakfast

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta started their day of service at the Connecticut Convention Center, celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s a day on, not a day off for us,” Dr. Lakisha Grant-Washington, president of Hartford Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Inc., said.

The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was back in person Monday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to host the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.

The event, which boast nearly 1,000 attendees. celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King and has raised around $500,000 in renewable scholarship funds used to send 150 young women to colleges across the country.

In the end, that’s what’s attendees said Dr. King’s legacy is all about and so much more.

“When you think about what he’s done for the movement, the Civil Rights movement, and the impact that he’s had for generations, it’s amazing and it’s something that we should all do on an annual basis but more than annually, more than just this day, every day,” Sam Gray, a Hartford resident in attendance to the breakfast, said.