Democrat Paul Pernerewski declares victory in Waterbury mayoral race

Democrat Paul Pernerewski has declared victory in Waterbury's mayoral race.

This comes after current mayor Neil O'Leary decided not to seek re-election after 12 years.

Pernerewski said it was a close race. He defeated Republican challenger Dawn Maiorano.

But Pernerewski's team celebrated coming out on top. Official results show he won by almost 600 votes. He will be sworn into office on Dec. 1.

The new mayor plans to hit the ground running, tackling issues on crime, strengthening the economy and education - and he plans to work for all voters.

"It was an interesting night, the numbers were back and forth. We won some, we lost some. It's a little nerve wracking to watch that come in," Pernerewski said.

"It was an open seat, really the first time in over 12 years, we have had an open seat in Waterbury, it is to be expected. The Republicans ran a really good campaign, probably the best they have in a number of years," he continued.

Pernerewski served as an alderman for 22 years and is currently the Board of Aldermen president. He plans to bring that experience with him while serving as mayor.

Maiorano said she is extremely proud of her campaign team. She said, "I love Waterbury and I will continue to be very much a part of the political landscape."