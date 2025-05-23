Democratic lawmakers renew push to help striking workers with lost wages

Lawmakers are once again considering giving striking workers unemployment compensation as several unions around the state work to resolve contract disputes.

The bill would allow workers to recover some money for lost wages after a strike reaches 14 days, a benefit they said would help restore balance during negotiations.

“It won’t level the playing field, but it will get us close to a level playing field,” Mark Nati, political legislative chair for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 700, said.

IAWAW announced Friday that its members will hold a vote on Tuesday on a possible contract with Pratt & Whitney parent company Raytheon. The union has been striking for nearly three weeks.

Business leaders said the state should play no part in these private negotiations, though. Connecticut Business and Industry Association Vice President of Public Policy Chris Davis said this bill would give workers the unfair advantage.

“It's kind of an unfair balance into those delicate negotiations that are taking place between employers and employees,” Davis said.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said the bill, if approved, would also create a higher risk that the state depletes its unemployment compensation fund.

Group home workers with Service Employees International Union Local 1199 reached a deal Friday for more state funding, avoiding a strike slated for Tuesday. It would have been their second strike since 2023.

Other workers, including Meriden bus drivers, Omni hotel staff and workers at a West Hartford Starbucks, have walked picket lines in recent years.

“Connecticut is a very generous state, but we don’t worry about sustainability and that’s part of the problem here,” Candelora said.

Nati said his union is fighting to keep jobs in the state, so Connecticut has an interest in the outcome and should help workers.

“The biggest thing was the job security aspect of this contract, keeping these jobs here in Connecticut,” he said.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) vetoed a bill last year that would have moved funding into a new account to help striking workers with lost wages.

He said his concern was a lack of transparency and accountability for the fund, but he’s shared the same concerns CBIA has.

Democrats hope they can find an alternative this year.

“I know the outcome and I know that nobody is helped by that, and so before we default to some outcome like that, I want to try something else,” Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) said.

Lamont said Friday that Democratic lawmakers have not yet presented a plan that has his support.

“No, I don’t think we’re there,” Lamont said when asked about the bill.