Democratic Primaries in 15 Towns and Republican Primaries in 5 Today

Today is primary day and voters in towns and cities will tackle issues taxes and more.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates said every one of the races focuses on local issues.

"Local government is where the rubber meets the road," he said.

"Talking about education of our kids, talking about public safety, economic development, couldn’t be more important for peoples voices to be heard," Bates says.

There are 15 towns with Democratic primaries today, five with Republican primaries and one with a primary for judge of probate.

"The government that touches your life every day is going to be voted on tomorrow in 15 towns in the Democratic primary and five towns in the Republican,” Bates says.

Primaries in Connecticut

Bloomfield

Democratic primary for Town Council Two-Year Term

Bridgeport

Democratic primary for Council Members District 131

Democratic primary for Council Members District 132

Democratic primary for Council Members District 133

Democratic primary for Council Members District 135

Democratic primary for Council Members District 136

Democratic primary for Council Members District 137

Democratic primary for Council Members District 138

Democratic primary for Council Members District 139

Republican primary for Board of Education

Republican primary for City Sherriffs

Burlington

Republican primary for First Selectman

East Hartford

Democratic primary for Board of Education

Goshen

Democratic primary for Planning and Zoning Commission

Groton

Democratic primary for Town Council

Guilford

Republican primary for Board of Education

Hamden

Democratic primary for mayor

Democratic primary for town clerk

Democratic primary for Councilmen-At-Large

Democratic primary for Board of Education Full Term

New Britain

Democratic primary for mayor

Democratic primary for Alderpersons At-Large

New Haven

Democratic primary for Board of Alder Ward 20

Norwalk

Democratic primary for Councilmen District C

Redding

Democratic primary for First Selectman

Stamford

Democratic primary for Mayor

Democratic primary for Board of Representative District 5

Democratic primary for Board of Representative District 19

Stratford

Democratic primary for Town Council District 8

Democratic primary for Town Council District 9

Torrington

Democratic primary for Board of Education

Waterbury

Democratic primary for Board of Aldermen - District 4

Democratic primary for Board of Aldermen - District 5

West Haven

Democratic primary for Mayor

Democratic primary for Treasurer

Democratic primary for Tax Collector

Democratic primary for Board of Education

Democratic primary for Council at Large

Democratic primary for Councilman District 1

Democratic primary for Councilman District 2

Democratic primary for Councilman District 5

Democratic primary for Councilman District 7

Democratic primary for Councilman District 8

Democratic primary for Councilman District 10

Democratic primary for Board of Assessment Appeals

Republican primary for Council at Large

Woodbury

Republican primary for First Selectman

NBC Connecticut will have results Tuesday night.