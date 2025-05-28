Democrats consider one-year budget as negotiations stall

Budget talks between Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont hit a hurdle with one week left in the legislative session.

Lawmakers think they have a solution: adopt a one-year budget and continue talks on the second year in the fall.

“A one-year budget, in my opinion, looks more and more likely,” Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) told reporters Wednesday at the capitol.

That would mark a dramatic change, as the state has been adopting two-year budgets for more than 40 years.

His remarks came just two days after expressing optimism that lawmakers could reach a deal with Lamont (D-Connecticut) before the session ends June 4.

A disagreement emerged, though, over how to handle an agreement with group home workers who were threatening to go on strike.

Ritter said that requires lawmakers to fit another $140 million under the spending cap in the second year of a two-year budget.

His suggestion: adopt a one-year budget that pays for the settlement through an off-budget account, allowing the state to recalculate the spending cap the following year.

“You didn’t budget for it, nobody budgeted for it,” he said. “Pay for it offline, bring back on in year two.”

Lamont quickly rebuked the idea, saying he offered proposals that account for the agreement.

He also disagreed with Ritter’s characterizing that this requires cuts in the second year, as those proposals still increase money for municipal aid, education and other priorities.

“We're not talking about cuts. We’re talking about how much we increase,” Lamont said. “I think we can give the taxpayers of the state of Connecticut the confidence that we have an honestly balanced budget."

The governor said this gives residents and businesses more confidence about the budget.

Lamont also maintained that he’s not willing to budge on the spending cap, a restriction on the growth of state spending tied to inflation.

Republicans agreed with Lamont.

“We are not faced with massive revenue shortfalls, we have plenty of revenue, this is about prioritizing,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

Democratic lawmakers and Lamont have agreed on adjusting the volatility cap – a limit on how much the state can spend from certain revenue streams with high fluctuations – to free up money for childcare.

That change to the fiscal guardrails requires a three-fifth majority, or 91 votes in the House and 22 votes in the Senate.

Ritter said his caucus hasn’t been able to get that kind of support for any of the two-year budget proposals.

Lawmakers can adjourn without a budget, so long as they reach a deal before the current spending plan expires in June 30.

Lamont has wide latitude on how to spend money to keep the state operating if there’s no budget in place on July 1.

“You get to July 1, and your municipalities and your nonprofits are at the whim of whatever, you know, the governor’s office and [Office of Policy and Management] want to do,” Ritter said.