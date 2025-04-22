Democrats introduce budget that exceeds spending cap, draws pushback

Democrats on the Appropriations Committee unveiled a budget proposal Tuesday that exceeds the state’s spending cap by $131 million next fiscal year.

Democrats said they wanted to maintain certain priorities in their two-year, $55.5-billion proposal. They also said they had to reject many requests to keep their proposal down.

“There's things in there that some of our members put in that we took out because we could meet the goal of what needed to, to lower the appropriations to the spending cap,” Rep. Toni Walker (D-New Haven) said.

But their plan drew quick pushback from both Republicans and Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut), who said they were not willing to go around the spending cap.

The cap, one of the state’s statutory fiscal guardrails, sets a limit on the growth of state spending tied to inflation.

That cap is meant to keep spending down even if revenues increase significantly.

Lamont said he was able to fit priorities into his proposal without exceeding that cap.

“Connecticut has gone down this road before and the result was financially harmful for taxpayers, municipalities and nonprofits,” he said in a statement.

Republicans said getting around the spending cap is a non-starter.

“You have rules for a reason, right?” Rep. Tammy Nuccio (R-Tolland) said. “And if you’re willing to bend the rules for your special cause, I think you lose all credibility."

Democrats said their plan exceeds Lamont’s proposal by $132 million next budget year – starting July 1 – to support some of their priorities.

This includes restoring funding for local volunteer fire departments and ambulance services and $26.2 million to ensure no school districts see cuts under a new formula or state education aid.

“That was something that, again, we felt is important for us, to have a very strong higher education system,” Sen. Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) said.

The proposal also annualizes $40 million in special education aid Lamont that lawmakers approved in March, and would add $281 million combined in aid for the University of Connecticut, UConn Health and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

Republicans criticized the additional money for the higher education, saying that prioritized bloated administrations of even more funding to help with special education costs.

They also said the budget still underfunds some expected increases in mandatory expenses, including employee pay raises.

“I call it the post-it note budget, where we’re just putting stuff in but we – at the end of the day, it’s not a real budget, it’s like a suggestion box budget,” Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton) said.