Democrats push plan to help schools with special education costs

Democratic lawmakers touted a plan Thursday that they said will help local school districts with special education costs.

The bill includes steps intended to make special education more affordable in the future and additional funding to help with costs in the short term.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We want districts to be able to expand their services in house and provide what they can in their school buildings as much as possible,” Rep. Maryam Khan (D-Windsor) said.

House Democrats said they intended to vote on the bill Thursday, but debate had not started as of 6 p.m.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Lawmakers approved $40 million in emergency aid earlier this spring to help local school districts with special education costs and promised at that time to take more action.

This bill includes roughly $70 million in additional funding for special education aid, including $30 million in grants to help school districts avoid outplacements.

The money would be distributed using the existing formula for education cost sharing – the main form of education aid – for the purpose of making necessary improvements to accommodate students’ needs.

Another portion of the increased funding would help offset costs associated with transportation to outplacement programs.

Cities and towns have said special education costs have skyrocketed because of those programs and transportation.

The bill would task the state Education Department with setting a rate schedule for outplace programs. The legislature would need to approve those rates before they take effect.

Nonprofit service providers had raised concerns about the idea but Khan, co-chair of a new Select Committee on Special Education, noted the state already does this for residential-based special education programs.

“They've done it for many years, and we’ve never had any concerns from those four programs,” she said.

The bill would also bar programs from changing their rates during the school year.

Additionally, it requires the state to collect data and conduct multiple studies. One of those studies would aim to evaluate whether school districts are effective with their current special education programs.

“Are we serving the kids of Connecticut, are we doing well by them, are we providing effective special ed services,” Rep. Tina Courpas (R-Greenwich) said.

Courpas and other Republicans declined to say how they would vote on the bill because they wanted to review the final version first.

Teachers said they also supported the proposal.

Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said the funding would help provide necessary staffing to help overworked special education teachers and staff.

She called that a first step while local school officials and the legislature try to find long-term solutions.

“I do think funding is step one that will allow us to push into what should caseloads look like, what should a support network look like for our students,” Dias said.