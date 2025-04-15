Democrats support PURA chair after Republicans walk out in protest

Senate Democrats approved a second term for Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) Chairman Marissa Gillett, meaning the only remaining step is a signature by the governor who picked her.

The vote came after Republicans walked out in protest of a deal that would also see a sitting member of the legislature get an appointment to PURA in exchange for his support for Gillett.

“It is wrong, beyond words and we will not allow our constituents’ vote to be complicit in this deal that has gone on here,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) told reporters outside the chamber.

He made similar remarks inside the Senate as the rest of his caucus walked out, leaving only Democrats to discuss Gillett’s nomination.

“She has done a very good job to work for consumers, which is why I think the energy companies are working so hard and pouring millions of dollars to tear her down,” Sen. Martin Looney (D-President Pro Tem) said.

Looney and other Democrats said Gillett has been standing up for ratepayers, noting several fines and rate cuts imposed by PURA during her first term.

They also noted she’s been leading the effort to draft accountability-based regulations that would require utilities to provide more proof when requesting rate increases for projects.

Republicans criticized her tenure, blaming her for not doing enough to bring down the high electricity rates in Connecticut.

Their comments were more directed at a deal involving Gillett and Sen. John Fonfara, though.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) has acknowledged agreeing to nominate Fonfara to PURA in the future in exchange for support for Gillett.

He has said Senate Democrats wanted the arrangement. The deal would also see former Republican lawmaker Holly Cheeseman receive a nomination.

Fonfara abstained from Tuesday’s vote, but did support Gillett’s bid when it came before the Legislative and Executive Nominations Committee.

He also didn’t comment as Republicans continued to harp on the arrangement, calling it corrupt.

“That is not the way we should be doing politics and not the way we should be doing government,” Sen. Eric Berthel (R-Watertown) said.

Sen. Bob Duff (D-Majority Leader) continued to insist his caucus did nothing wrong and said Republicans have no evidence to back up their allegations.

When reporters noted Lamont acknowledged the deal, Duff said the “governor’s on the second floor, go talk to the governor.”

Lawmakers also approved the appointment of former Democratic lawmaker David Arconti, a vote that was not controversial.

After the votes, Lamont issued a statement saying he “appreciate(s) the diligence of the” Nominations Committee.

“Now that these nominees have received final legislative approval, they can focus on their responsibility of carefully and meticulously reviewing every filing from each of our public utilities to ensure that these companies are acting in the best interests of Connecticut’s consumers,” Lamont said.

Looney and Duff both said the negative attention and controversy around Gillett’s nomination were the result of a campaign by utility companies to derail her bid.

A spokesman for Avangrid did not respond to a request for comment.

An Eversource spokesman said the company is hopeful it can work with Gillett and the other PURA commissioners.

“We’ll work with anyone and everyone to deliver cost-effective solutions that benefit all of our Connecticut customers as long as legal standards and precedent are followed,” Sarah Paduano said in a statement.

Fonfara’s relationship with PURA has continued to generate controversy.

He owned a former energy company, Watifi, that owes PURA a fine of roughly $1 million.

He has challenged that fine and a lawyer representing Watifi sent a letter to Lamont asking him to look into whether PURA is waging its own publicity campaign against Fonfara.