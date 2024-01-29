Demolition of historic New London church will be complete by end of week

Officials said what's left of Engaging Heaven Church in New London will be demolished by the end of the week. Part of the building collapsed last Thursday.

The steeple of the historic State Street church came crashing to the ground. No one was hurt. A day later, city leaders determined the whole church had to be demolished.

City officials said engineers have been working with Manafort Brothers Inc. to safely demolish what's left of the building. The company, which is headquartered in Plainville and has an office in New London, is licensed to work on state and municipal projects and is listed as a state-approved contractor, according to Mayor Michael Passero.

“While this is not city property, we do need to secure the site to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public,” Passero said.

Officials said a screened construction fence will be installed to secure the property once Manafort crews have completed their work. They went on to say that the future of the church's annex is uncertain at this point.

What will happen with removal of granite blocks that fell during the collapse will be decided at a later date. City officials said the site has been under continual monitoring for airborne contamination and all samples have been within safe levels.

Passero said the church was the city's first congregation.

"It's sad. The skyline has changed forever. It's a big moment right here. A sad moment," Passero said.

Since the collapse, The Salvation Army has stepped in to help those less fortunate receive a hot meal, just as the church did before.

The Salvation Army said the church served around 70 people breakfast every weekday morning.

The meals that are served every weekday morning will continue at the Governor Winthrop Boulevard location, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The church was built in 1810 and housed Engaging Heaven Church, which owns the building, and First Congregational Church.

The steeple and roof collapsed around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and the building fell in on itself, rather than onto the street or nearby properties, which include City Hall and dormitories for Connecticut College students.