New London

Demolition of New London church is complete after last week's collapse

By Angela Fortuna

Demolition of New London church
NBC Connecticut

A historic church in New London has been demolished and several streets in the surrounding area have reopened following last week's collapse.

The following roads are now open as of Thursday:

  • Union Street between Governor Winthrop Boulevard and State Street
  • Masonic Street between Eugene O'Neill Drive and Union Street

Traffic restrictions on State Street between Union and Washington streets will remain through late Friday afternoon.

The demolition company is currently demobilizing, and there aren't any plans to move leftover debris yet.

An environmental assessment is needed before the site can be formally cleared and secured. The planning for that could take months, according to New London Mayor Michael Passero.

The mayor said the emergency stabilization process is now complete.

Connecticut College students who lived directly next to the church can safely return to their apartments as of Wednesday.

New London
