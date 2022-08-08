Dennis Eckersley to Retire From NESN

Boston Red Sox great Dennis Eckersley is retiring from broadcasting, The Boston Globe reported Monday morning.

The Globe said Eckersley is retiring from his job as a Red Sox TV analyst on NESN to spend more time with family, specifically his twin 3-year-old grandchildren. He has worked for the cable network since 2003.

His last broadcast will be on Oct. 5.

"I've been thinking about this for a long time. I really have," Eckersley told the Globe. "Not that it matters, but it's kind of a round number, leaving. I started in pro ball in '72, when I was a 17-year-old kid right out of high school. Fifty years ago. And I've been with NESN for 20 years, even though it doesn't feel like that because I didn't do much my first four or five years. So it's time."

Eckersley, 67, a first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher, played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and again in 1998. But his greatest accomplishments on the baseball field came during his run as the dominating closer for the World Champion Oakland Athletics in the late '80s.

He pitched a total of 24 years in the big leagues with five teams, and at the time of his retirement had appeared in more games (1,071) than any other pitcher in history. He finished with a record of 197-171 and 390 saves.